Restrictions on indoor dining will be time limited

New legislation to restrict indoor dining to people with a high immunity from Covid will expire after three months, according to the Health Minister.

Stephen Donnelly told the Oireachtas Health Committee he envisages the restrictions lasting no longer than needed.

The committee is calling for a full briefing on the bill – something they’ve yet to get.

Officials have been ringing cabinet Ministers today to get their input on the legislation – with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying it will be a much more cautious approach than the UK

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said people with a high degree of immunity through vaccination or having had Covid will be able to access indoor dining.

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related