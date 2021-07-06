Rosslare Europort ‘badly serviced by owner’ according to local TD

Rosslare Europort is in a weak position to take advantage of the opportunities out there.

That’s according to Wexford TD James Browne.

The comments come amid fears that off-shore wind energy that could be conducted in Rosslare is not being prioritised by Iarnród Éireann to get the project off the ground.

Speaking on Morning Mix he says that the port has been badly serviced by its owner.

“I think it’s a port that has been badly service by Iarnród Éireann.

“The port has been very much under invested in for the last 25 years and it is in a weak position to take advantage of the massive opportunists that are out there

“What I want to see is Iarnród Éireann to act on this master plan we’ve been hearing about for such a long time and start developing the port and make significant profits for the port year on year.

“They are taking away from the port rather than reinvesting in it and we need to see that to start happening.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related