The Road Safety Authority says the driving test priority list for frontline workers has “lost all meaning”.

It says the intention to facilitate essential workers is being exploited as a part-time employee in Penneys could be considered essential.

The RSA says people waiting patiently for a test are being sidestepped by others declaring themselves as essential.

According to records released under Freedom of Information, there is currently a backlog of over 100,000 people waiting to take the test.

