SER Sports Hour Saturday 10th July with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we caught up with Wexford woman and now Olympian Sophie Becker after she was chosen to represent her country at the Tokyo Games this summer.

The Ballykelly athlete will be part of the Mixed Relay team and she told us all about her journey to the Far East and why it’s wrong to call her a Kilkenny girl.

Adamstown woman Lizzy Kent has stepped into the breach to try and turn around the fortunes of the Wexford Ladies Football team after she was named their new manager.

They had a poor Division 2 league campaign and Lizzy will be hoping to inspire the women to a big victory over a strong Sligo side in the championship tomorrow.

One of the shocks of the hurling season occurred last Tuesday night in Newbridge when the Wexford U20 Hurling team were beaten by Kildare in the Leinster Championship.

The Lillywhites manager Pat English is a son of Wexford great Jim English from the 1960s and came back to haunt his father’s county last week.

He told South East Radio about the brilliant work being done in Kidare’s underage hurling setup.

Sophie Becker on her journey to the Tokyo Olympics:

Lizzy Kent on the Wexford Ladies Football championship clash with Sligo:

Kildare under 20 manager Pat English after their Leinster win over Wexford:

