SER Sports Hour Saturday 17th July with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from Wexford senior hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald as his side bowed out of the All Ireland Qualifiers.

Clare held on to victory as Brian Lohan’s men marched on after a 2-25 to 2-22 win in Semple Stadium.

Davy had no complaints about the result but did single out some of his critics after what he called the “the toughest year that I’ve ever experienced in GAA.”

Midfielder Diarmuid O’Keeffe also spoke to Liam Spratt after the game and looked back on the year where Wexford just couldn’t get over the line.

Ireland’s newest rugby debutant Paul Boyle joined us on the show to look back on winning his first national cap against the USA.

The Connacht man has come on in leaps and bounds over the last year and spoke about the captaincy and taking a break before the preseason starts all over again.

Another Gorey man who was successful at the Aviva Stadium this week was Bohemians soccer star Conor Levingston.

The midfielder helped his side to a 3-0 win over Stjarnan in the Europa Conference league and looks ahead to the Premier Division title race.

Davy Fitzgerald on Wexford v Clare and the criticism over the last year:

Diarmuid O’Keeffe on Wexford’s year and looking ahead to the club championships with St Anne’s:

Paul Boyle on winning his first cap for the Irish Rugby Team:

Conor Levingston on Bohemains European adventures and mixing college and football:

