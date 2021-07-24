SER Sports Hour Saturday 24th July with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from Wexford senior camogie boss Kevin Tatten as his side picked up a second win of this year’s Championship.

The Cork man oversaw a 4-10 to 0-15 win over Offaly and says there’s still room for improvement for the women.

Our camogie analyst Stellah Sinnott is a woman who knows how the get the best out of a Wexford camogie team .

She broke down the game for us following the final whistle.

2012 Olympian and The Ballagh boxer Adam Nolan gave us his thoughts as the Irish head over to Tokyo looking to bring home some gold medals.

He described what goes through your head as you stand in that hallowed ring and why Zaur Antia deserves all the success in his coaching role.

It’s also getting to the business end of the Summer League for the Wexford football league with the semi finals of the Tier One Cup.

The first of the last 4 encounters will see Wexford Bohemians take on Corach Ramblers and Ramblers defender Gareth McCurtain helped us build up to that massive clash.

Kevin Tatten Wexford Camogie Manager post Offaly:

Camogie Analyst Stellah Sinnott on Wexford’s progress in this year’s Championship:

Adam Nolan on Irish Boxers in Tokyo and 2012 Olympic memories:

Gareth McCurtain of Corach Ramblers ahead of their Tier 1 Cup semi final with Wexford Bohs:

