SER Sports Hour Sunday 11th July with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we caught up with former Gorey Rugby man Foster Horan who will represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics as part of the Irish Rugby 7s side.

The Tombrack man told us about the growth in the sport over the last 6 years, the wonderful parts of the world that rugby has brought him and about why it’s a great time to be a Wexford man in the game.

Our hurling analyst Billy Byrne looked back on a disappointing result for the Wexford under 20 hurlers on Tuesday night as they were put out of the Leinster championship by Kildare.

Billy also broke down where the Wexford Senior hurlers went wrong against Kilkenny and gave us his thoughts ahead of the All Ireland qualifier draw.

And the Cairde Loch Garman will hold their annual Golf Classic on the 16th and 17th of July with a special 25th celebration for the 1996 All Ireland team.

Chairman David “Doc” O’Connor gave us the details and you can get involved.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Foster Horan on representing Ireland in Rugby 7s at the Tokyo Olympics:

Hurling analyst Billy Byrne on the Under 20s loss to Kildare and overview on underage in the county:

Billy on Wexford v Kilkenny classic and the All Ireland Qualifier draw:

David “Doc” O’Connor on the Cairde Loch Garman Golf Classic:

