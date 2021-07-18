SER Sports Hour Sunday 18th July with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour, our team picked through the bones of the year for Wexford hurling as losses to Kilkenny and Clare meant the long summer came to a close.

Aidan was joined by Liam Spratt to ask the tough questions about the talent coming through, the style of play and if Davy’s time is up in the South East.

Fortunately we still have one men’s side still in action in the Leinster Championship as the Wexford Minor Hurlers look to go one better than their senior counterparts.

They had a win over Kildare to set up a last 4 encounter with Dublin and joint manager Aidan O’Connor helped us build up to that one.

Gorey Senior Rugby coach Phil De Barra is one of the busiest men in sport and added another major role to his CV as he was announced as the Leinster Senior Women’s head coach.

Phil joined us on the show to discuss his new position, the kind of impact it will have on his work with Gorey and why more should be done to keep girls playing the sport into their adult years.

