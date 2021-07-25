SER Sports Hour Sunday 25th July with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour, we heard from Wexford ladies football boss Lizzy Kent as they go into the quarter finals of the All Ireland Intermediate championship.

They were beaten by Westmeath today 2-16 to 1-6 but the progression has been undeniable since a poor league campaign for the women.

The Wexford minor hurlers will take on Kilkenny in the Leinster final on Wednesday after coming through a tough 1-15 to 1-12 semi final against Dublin.

Joint manager Aidan O’Connor helped us look ahead to the provincial decider and explained why there’s been a change in the mindset for underage hurling teams.

DMP athlete Ciara Wilson kept up her recent good form and was the second fastest woman at the King of Greystones triathlon event on Sunday.

She chatted with Aidan Delaney about her win in the Mr Oil Senior Road Race and why she’s now turning her attention to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Wexford FC boss Ian Ryan spoke to us following their 3-0 win over Cabinteely in the FAI Cup.

It was a fully deserving win and the former UCD man explained why the mood has lifted around Ferrycarrig Park in recent weeks.

Wexford Ladies Football Boss Lizzy Kent after Westmeath loss:

Wexford Minor Hurling joint manager Aidan O’Connor ahead of Leinster hurling final:

Ciara Wilson of DMP on triathlons, getting back to racing and how to become a multi sport athlete:

Wexford FC head coach Ian Ryan post FAI Cup victory over Cabinteely:

Wexford FC Ian Ryan Win over Cabo

