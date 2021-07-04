SER Sports Hour Sunday 4th July with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we brought you all the reaction as the Wexford footballers put up a brave performance against Dublin in the Leinster Football Championship.

We heard from both managers Shane Roche and Dessie Farrell after a 0-15 to 0-7 victory for the All Ireland champions.

We also caught up with Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald and his opposite number Brian Cody after that classic of a Leinster hurling semi final on Saturday.

It wasn’t to be for Wexford and the Cats will go on to play Dublin in the provincial decider.

James Sheil is hoping to guide his Wexford under 20 hurlers to provincial success.

They take on Kildare this coming Tuesday looking to put 2020 behind them.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Wexford senior football boss Shane Roche post Dublin:

Dublin senior football boss Dessie Farrell on Wexford and Stephen Cluxton:

Wexford senior hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald post Kilkenny:

Kilkenny senior hurling boss Brian Cody post Wexford:

Wexford under 20 hurling boss James Sheil pre Kildare in the Leinster Championship:

