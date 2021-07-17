Shop owners warned after second major theft in Gorey area this month

Shop owners in Gorey are being urged to remain on the lookout after a major theft in the town recently.

Gorey Computer Solutions is warning other stores to be vigilant after posting CCTV footage online which allegedly shows two men stealing from the premise.

It’s believed up to €1,400s worth of stock was stolen during the incident.

That’s the second major theft in the Gorey area this month after the Gorey Scout club discovered that thousand of euro’s worth of camping equipment had been taken from a storage container.

