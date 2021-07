Investment in essential services like health and housing are key elements of Sinn Fein’s plan for the country going forward

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald visited County Wexford yesterday and outlined her strategy for a caring society as she met with family carers from the county

The Sinn Fein leader said these are the things healthcare and housing which should be guaranteed to all citizens

