Sites for walk-in vaccine centres opening in Wexford this weekend

Details have been announced of the walk-in vaccination clinics that will open in Wexford this bank holiday weekend for locals aged 16 and over who have not yet received a vaccine.

Kilanerin Community Centre South of Gorey will cater for walk-ins, as well as continuing to accommodate vaccinations by appointment, with times yet to be confirmed.

The same will apply to Bellfield Astro Active Centre in Enniscorthy.

The Centre currently is administering vaccinations by appointment and over the bank holiday, people can walk in without appointment between 8.15am to 12.30pm Sunday and Monday morning.

Both facilities will have personnel to direct people to the correct location and free on site parking.

More information can be found at HSE.ie.

