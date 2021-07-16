Sod turned on Irish Water treatment plant for Arthurstown area

The sod has been turned on a new multi million euro Irish Water treatment plant in the county.

The new €13 million plant is located in Arthurstown and is set to benefit locals economically and environmentally in Duncannon, Arthurstown and Ballyhack.

The new treatment scheme could mean an increase in the chances of Blue Flag status for Duncannon Beach.

Cllr John Fleming describes what it means for investment like this in the area.

“It means your sewage is secure, you have clean water and it’ll help investment wise.

“You may have extra capacity which will help you build a few more houses and get the planning permission for them.

“It’s not an area that has been overbuilt by any stretch of the imagination either.

“It’s a wonderful private spot and really is an untapped area.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email