South East FF TD calls for Martin to step down when Taoiseach term ends

A Fianna Fáil TD from the South East says December next year is the “natural cut-off point” for Micheál Martin’s time as leader.

He’s due to step down as Taoiseach then – and swap positions with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

There’s growing dissent within the party over its poor showing in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Fianna Fail TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, John McGuinness, says a new direction is needed.

“I think the natural cut off for people, and this is generally felt within the party, should be the end of his term as Taoiseach.

“You have to hand over the reins to someone to take it further and we have to shift our policy to the left and be more imaginative in terms of the issues that are facing the people.”

