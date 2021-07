House prices in the South East have rose almost 10% in the last year.

Estate agent DNG says house price inflation is at its highest level in four years.

A new study from the company found property values rose by 11 per cent over the last 12 months.

In the South East, house prices here rose by 9.5%.

The highest inflation was in the mid-west region, where prices jumped almost 16 per cent.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related