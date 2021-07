Temperatures in the Southeast could rise to as high as 27 degrees in places over the weekend.

Good news for sun worshippers, but bad news for hay fever sufferers, so the advice is to stock up on medication and to take all necessary precautions.

Emer Flood from Met Éireann says Wexford will get the lions share of the warm weather over the few days.

