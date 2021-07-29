Status yellow rain warning has been issued for Wexford

News Desk News
photo by Jonathan Looby

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for the south, and south east.

The alert will run from 3pm today until 5am tomorrow morning for Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

Met Eireann is predicting heavy or thundery showers with a chance of flooding.

