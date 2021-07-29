Status yellow rain warning has been issued for Wexford

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for the south, and south east.

The alert will run from 3pm today until 5am tomorrow morning for Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

Status Yellow – Rain warning for Cork, Waterford, Wexford

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Heavy or thundery showery rain expected with the risk of spot flooding.

Valid: 15:00 Thursday 29/07/2021 to 05:00 Friday 30/07/2021 pic.twitter.com/Th4yHRh5lj — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 29, 2021

Met Eireann is predicting heavy or thundery showers with a chance of flooding.

