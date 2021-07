Locals are warning that non swimmers are putting themselves in danger when swimming in the Boro river near Enniscorthy.

Huge numbers are using the river to cool down in the heatwave but there are few signs pointing out the hazards that can be faced when swimming in the area.

One local fisherman who didn’t want to be named told South East Radio that a tragedy may occur if a swimming prohibited sign is not erected at Borodale.

