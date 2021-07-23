Teams working to restore water supply after multiple disruptions in Wexford

Irish Water are investigating reports of a supply disruption in Co. Wexford this afternoon.

Residents in Arthurstown, Campile and surrounding areas are reporting problems with the water network and the utility say they are hoping to restore normal service this afternoon.

Work is also ongoing to fix a leak in Wexford Town where water supply is affected in the Redmond Square area.

The expected restoration time for water there was 4pm while Wexford County Council say water should be back in the Hook and Fethard areas after a burst water main this morning.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email