Temperatures to reach 27 degrees this weekend

Temperatures are expected to reach 27 degrees this weekend.

Dry, warm and mostly sunny weather is forecast for the coming days.

However, Met Eireann’s Evelyn Cusack says there is a chance of cloudier conditions in some parts of the country.

“It’s going to be a lovely warm sunny weekend right across the country with temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

“It’s a very humid air mass producing some drizzle and mist and sea fog so it’ll be dull in some areas.

“But for most of the county it’ll be dry, warm and sunny.”

