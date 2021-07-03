Those waiting for a vaccine will get an text update from the HSE this week

The HSE says it’s aiming to speed up the waiting time for people’s vaccination appointment.

Anyone who is due to get a vaccine at a HSE Vaccination Centre will now receive a text with a link from this week.

This allows them to give consent to their allocated vaccine online, ahead of coming to their vaccination appointment.

The SMS text messages include a link to further information on their vaccine, as well as a link to answer some medical questions and give consent.

Meanhwhile anyone in Wexford who is looking to register for a vaccine in a pharmacy can find contact details and more information about participating pharmacies here:

