Curracloe and Kilmore Quay clean to European norms

Wexford’s Curracloe and Kilmore Quay are again clean to European norms.

That’s according to a litter survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL).

40% of 32 coastal areas surveyed were clean, but there was a rise in areas branded littered or heavily littered.

Kilmore Quay was found to be very positive with regard to litter.

It was a freshly presented environment, with all aspects in good order.

There were minimal food and marine related items throughout.

However, While there were dog fouling bags available, there were no bins in the area for the disposal of them.

The only bins were at the cafes / restaurants, but none on the footpaths or public areas.

In Curracloe, Despite plenty of activity, the beach, car park and associated grass area was

remarkably clean.

The location and layout of bins were described as aesthetically pleasing and the placement of them was well thought out.

Dog fouling facilities were in excellent order with ‘Mitt Mutt’, poop bin and very clear signage freshly presented.

The overall impression at Curracloe was of a very well maintained beach, car park and associated facilities.

Other clean beaches included Brittas Bay, Strandhill, Lahinch, Clogherhead and Portmarnock.

While Bundoran in Donegal, Keel in Mayo and Salthill and Dogs Bay in

Galway were littered.

