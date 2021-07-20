Time limits for indoor dining set to be scrapped

The Restaurants Association of Ireland says it expects time limits for indoor dining to be scrapped.

Government officials and stakeholders from the hospitality sector will meet this evening to discuss the practicalities of re-opening.

It’s just six days until the day restaurants, cafes and bars hope they’ll be able to open their doors at let people inside for the first time this year.

Ministers meet tomorrow to approve the plans, aiming for Monday the 26th as the re-opening date.

But there’s a lot still to be ironed out – and Government officials will meet industry representatives this evening.

Also to be worked out is at what point customers will have to show their Digital Covid Certs to get access.

As well as issues around social distancing and ventilation.

The plans are contingent on President Michael D Higgins signing the legislation allowing indoor dining for those with immunity into law – something stakeholders hope will happen today or tomorrow.

