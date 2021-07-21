Today is on course to be the hottest one so far in the current heatwave.

Temperatures look set to reach the high 20s and early 30s early this afternoon.

Paul Downes is a forecaster with Met Éireann.

He says Athlone could be the hottest place in Ireland today.

“Temperatures were up to around 30 degrees the last couple of days.

“But today looks it’ll push that a little further into 30 or 31 possibly in some places.

“In the midlands, especially up around Athlone, it looks like one of the hottest spots in the country.

“While the South will be a little bit cooler where the sunshine turns hazy towards the afternoon.”

