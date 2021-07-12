Areas in mid Wexford seeing a rise in Covid cases

Areas in Co. Wexford such as Clonroche, Enniscorthy and New Ross are seeing a rise in Covid cases numbers.

Last night 576 new cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to present and the HSE is encouraging people in communities in the surrounding areas to avail of the Covid Walk in Test Centre facility in Enniscorthy that resumed operation today and will run until Wednesday.

While the COVID-19 Test Centre at Whitemill in Wexford Town continues to operate as normal.

Speaking on Morning Mix – HSE Public Health Specialist for the South East Dr. Carmel Mulaney says getting a test will help put peoples minds at rest.

