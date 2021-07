Gardai are at the scene of a road traffic incident in County Wexford this afternoon.

A collision has occured on the R772, the road between Oylegate village and the M11 roundabout.

Heavy traffic has been reported near Oylegate as a result and officers are directing traffic.

You’re asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It’s believed the road will be back in full operation around 6pm this evening.

