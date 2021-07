The number people seeking treatment for crack cocaine use has increased by 400 per cent in the past 7 years.

Last year, the Health Research Board says 2,619 cases were treated for cocaine addiction.

That’s more than three times the number reported in 2014.

414 people were treated for crack cocaine last year, with its use more common among women than men.

