A local community’s in shock in Monaghan following the death of the county’s Under 20 football captain in a crash overnight.

Brendan Og Duffy died in a two car collision on the N2 at Clontibret.

The 19-year-old was returning home after helping guide his team to an Ulster Championship final earlier in the day.

Brendan’s local club, Monaghan Harps GAA, say they’re devastated at his death – describing him as a true leader and a highly respected young man.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email