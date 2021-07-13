Unique archaeological dig calls for Wexford volunteers

Wexford County Council is working alongside the Irish Archaeology Field School on a standout archaeology project in the Irish National Heritage Park this July.

‘Digging the Lost Town of Carrig’, a unique archaeological project, has been based in the Irish National Heritage Park (INHP) since 2018.

This project, established as a partnership between IAFS and the INHP with support from Wexford County Council, will further investigate this historically significant, medieval site.

The project was interrupted by restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. However, this July the excavations will be relaunched, in the form of a community dig.

The digs are open to volunteers, with all required training and equipment provided on site.

Volunteers can also participate in rebuilding lost elements of the town under the tuition of specialists such as experimental archaeologist Dr. Brendan O’ Neill and local stonemason Pat Hickey.

Wexford County Council’s Heritage Officer, Catherine McLoughlin, commented, “Wexford County Council is delighted to support this engaging community project.

“It is a positive opportunity for members of the public to get really involved with our local history and heritage, right at the coalface.

“We are very lucky to have such a historically significant site at our fingertips in Wexford in the Irish National Heritage Park and the variety of opportunities for engagement over the next few weeks will enable both longstanding enthusiasts and curious newcomers of all ages to get involved.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related