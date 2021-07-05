Up to 200 new jobs for Wexford with new Government agency set up

Up to 200 new jobs are to be created in Wexford with the setting up of a new Government agency.

The Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA) has been described as the biggest change to marine governance in the history of the State.

The M.A.R.A will be on par with the Environmental Protection Agency in terms of staffing levels, enforcement powers, and jobs for County Wexford.

When established – it will be the licensing authority for large offshore projects – including windfarms and electricity interconnectors.

County Wexford Officials in M.A.R.A will be responsible for a sea area 10 times greater than the landmass of the State.

Wexford TD James Brown has welcomed the news.

“There will be a focus on sustainability and protecting our seas while also managing economic drivers including telecommunications cables, fishing, and other activities. This is a landmark announcement for County Wexford and the waters that surround us.”

