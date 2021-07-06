Vaccine passports may be used in return of gigs and indoor dining

Vaccine passports may be used to ensure the return of live events including gigs as well as indoor dining.

From next week Digital Covid Certs will start to be issued to fully vaccinated people.

With the July 19th date looming for the resumption of international travel, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said digital Covid certs will issue for some 1.8 million people next week.

People who have had Covid, and wish to travel, will have to apply to the HSE.

People who registered on the online portal for a vaccine will be emailed their cert.

People who were vaccinated in pharmacies and GPs will get it through the post.

Work is ongoing to see if the passports can be used to give access to indoor dining.

Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin says it may be applied to more events too.

However, despite QR codes appearing on the certs, there are concerns in government un-vaccinated people will be able to duplicate the paper versions.

