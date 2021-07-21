Visit Wexford has just launched the brand new app for tourists

Visit Wexford has just launched the brand new app jam-packed with useful information for tourists visiting Wexford.

The handy pocket guide to Wexford has everything visitors to the county need for a fun and hassle-free trip to the Sunny South East.

The Visit Wexford App will give visitors the opportunity to explore nearby places to eat and drink, stay, see and do as well as book into any local attractions they may have had on their to-do list for a lifetime.

The all-new app will give visitors an insight into what you can get up to when you visit County Wexford with just a few clicks.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email