Visitor restrictions in nursing homes to ease from today.

Nursing home providers across Wexford are being urged to work with the HSE in easing restrictions

The easing of restrictions begins today.

It means residents in homes where most people have vaccine protection can have as many visits as they want, but with just 2 people at any one time.

Sage Advocacy is urging nursing home providers to stick to the latest HSE guidelines as soon as possible.

Its Executive Director Sarah Lennon is concerned that some facilities don’t intend to immediately adhere to the new rules.

