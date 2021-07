Visits to two of the country’s prisons will restart next week.

The Irish Prison Service says visits by family members of inmates will recommence in Wheatfield on July 14th and in Portlaoise Prison on July 16th.

The visits will take place on a phased basis, 7 days after prisoners have been fully vaccinated.

