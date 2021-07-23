Wexford brides-to-be to present guidelines to Government over weddings

Around 200 brides-to-be will present alternative plans for weddings to the Government next week in a bid to increase capacities for August.

They will don their wedding dresses and hand in guidelines to the Government explaining why 100 people should be allowed at ceremonies and receptions.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that couples should assume they can only have 50 guests next month.

Tara Fay, President of the Wedding International Professionals Association, told South East Radio, this has been very disappointing for couples.

“At the beginning of June, we were told there was a possibility that you could have 100 guests for August and those couples sent out invitations in June for an August wedding.

“You cannot just invite people overnight to a wedding that is not how it happens.

“It’s not like a little BBQ in your back garden where you ring people up the day before and go ‘do you fancy joining us for our wedding tomorrow?’

“A wedding has to be planned well in advance.”

