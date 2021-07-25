Wexford businesses choose to opt out of indoor dining

The O’Briens sandwich shop in New Ross has become the latest eatery to turn down the opportunity to reopen for indoor dining tomorrow.

In a social media post this afternoon, the owners say they will continue their outdoor service due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the reopening guidelines.

Other cafes and pubs including Eco and Breens Bar in Gorey have also taken the decision not to reopen.

Only fully vaccinated people, or those who have recovered from Covid-19, will be allowed inside a pub or restaurant, and they’ll have to provide proof of immunity.

Photo identification will also be required and all customers will have to give details for contact tracing.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland says a quarter of businesses won’t reopen for indoor service tomorrow.

