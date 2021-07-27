Wexford Child Psychologist position has been turned down

The much anticipated Child Psychologist vacancy in the Child Adolescent and Mental Health Service in Co. Wexford has been turned down.

Last month, it was announced that the post for youth mental health service CAMHS had been offered to someone and it was expected to be filled by July.

Speaking on Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran, Wexford TD Verona Murphy made the announcement, that the offer was declined.

She says early intervention is key in mental health and well being of children in the county and a resolution must be found as soon as possible.

