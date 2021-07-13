Wexford county council to develop ‘rainbow walk’ pedestrian crossings

A motion has been passed by Wexford County Council to develop ‘rainbow’ pedestrian crossings at a number of locations in the county.

The aim is support Pride and Pride awareness in the community.

Pedestrian crossings would be painted the colours of the rainbow to represent the Pride flag.

The Pride flag is symbol of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The colors reflect the diversity of the LGBT community and the “spectrum” of human sexuality and gender.

Councillor Tom Forde made the announcement on social media.

Great work by Councillor Tom Forde in promoting Wexford as both an LGBTQ+ friendly space all year-round and brightening up our streets also. We look forward to seeing them painted. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/og6G04Mtb7 — Ógra Shinn Féin Loch Garman (@OgraWexford) July 12, 2021

“Glad to have this motion passed at today’s meeting of Wexford County Council will the full support of other reps.

“I ask that this council seek to develop “rainbow walks”, in support of Pride awareness, at different junctions/crossing points across the districts.”

“Something simple, with not too much expense involved, that will brighten up spaces across the county and help to promote our towns welcoming places.”

“I’ll look forward to talking to our district manager and engineer about possible locations for these.”

