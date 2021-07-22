Wexford Covid-19 positivity rate the second lowest in the country

5.4% of all Covid-19 tests done in Co. Wexford are coming back positive.

Latest figures show the county is recording the second lowest rate positive cases in the country.

Donegal is recording the highest in Ireland.

28 per cent of Covid-19 tests taken at a centre in Buncrana Co. Donegal are coming back positive.

Donegal GP Denis McCauley says the figures in Buncrana are shocking.

“It is jaw-droppingly high.

“I have never seen such a high positivity rate in any series for this.

“It just means that every fourth person who has probably mild symptoms, who are going into the swab centre, is actually coming back positive.”

