Wexford debate champion wants young people to embrace Irish

A Wexford teenager is calling on young people in the county to connect with their native tongue.

Eve Donohoe, who’s going into transition year in the Loreto Secondary School recently celebrated winning a prestigious nationwide Irish language debating contest for students.

She picked up the Comórtas Óráide an Phiarsaigh award after arguing against the phrase Praise the young and they will flourish.

The 15 year old was hoping to attend a Gaeltacht college this summer to meet other like minded teens however Covid restrictions meant that wasn’t possible.

Eve told South East Radio that it’s important for the next generation to communicate with each other through Irish.

“As the saying goes, ‘Tír gan teanga tír gan anam’, which means a country without a language is without a name or a soul.

“It’s so important that young people recognise that and celebrate the national language and culture of this country.”

