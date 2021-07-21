Wexford edging closer to indoor dining as cabinet to sign off on guidelines

Wexford is edging closer to indoor dining from next Monday as the cabinet prepares to sign off on guidelines for the resumption.

It’ll allow pubs and restaurants to serve indoors as long as the President signs off on the legislation.

They’ll have to close at 11.30pm, and work is under way on an app to scan Digital Covid Certs for access.

But there will be no time limit on tables.

Michael O’Donovan, from the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says that’s welcome.

“It will stop people from going pub to pub to pub, doing pub crawls

“Some may still wish to visit 1 or 2 pubs.

“But at least it will take people, who want to go out for a couple of hours, out of the crazy scenario where they can only stay and an hour and 45 minutes in one pub and move on to the next.

“So some people would be quite happy to stay 2 or 3 hours in the one venue and then go home afterwards.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email