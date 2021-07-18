Wexford expats welcome home from US and UK from Monday

Thousands of Irish expats will be able travel home to see friends and family without restrictions from Monday.

It followings news that arrivals from Britain and the US who’re vaccinated won’t be required to self-isolate or provide a negative PCR test.

The tourism industry’s also welcoming the news as both are seen as key markets.

Wexford man John McGuire, is looking forward to getting back from London soon.

“The holidays are booked and I’m hoping to catch the end of the sun down in Wexford, maybe get a bit of time on the beach.

“Mainly I want to get home and see the family and catch up with friends so I welcome the news really.”

