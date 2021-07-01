Wexford FC strengthen their squad with 3 new signings announced

Wexford FC have had a busy morning announcing 3 new players for their senior squad.

Attacking midfielder Jack Moylan and highly rated young right back Thomas Considine have made the trip from Bohemians while central defender Cian Kelly has joined on loan from St Pats.

Manager Ian Ryan has used his Dublin connections to strengthen a Wexford side that has only recorded one league win this season.

Considine and Kelly have both been capped for Ireland at underage level while Moylan played in Europe with the Gypsies in the past.

The club have also announced that Kyle Robinson has extended his loan from St. Pats until the end of the season.

The striker has scored 3 times this season and has grown into his role at Ferrycarrig Park.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related