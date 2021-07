Hotels in County Wexford are reporting bumper business since they reopened last month

Many are full with strong bookings right throughout the summer and into the autumn

Colm Neville owner of the Riverside Park hotel in Enniscorthy and chairman of the south east branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says the staycation business is very welcome and is sustaining the sector when it is most needed

