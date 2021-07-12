Wexford issued with rainfall and thunderstorm warning later today

Wexford has been issued with a rainfall and thunderstorm warning later today.

15 counties will be affected in total are to be effected.

The status yellow alert covers all of Leinster, along with Cavan, Monaghan and Tipperary.

It will run from 2 o’clock this afternoon until 10 o’clock tonight.

Met Eireann’s warning of heavy showers, isolated thunderstorms and localised flooding.

