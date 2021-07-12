Wexford issued with rainfall and thunderstorm warning later today

Wexford has been issued with a rainfall and thunderstorm warning later today.

15 counties will be affected in total are to be effected.

The status yellow alert covers all of Leinster, along with Cavan, Monaghan and Tipperary.

Status Yellow – Rainfall and Thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary⚠️ Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms with a risk of localised flooding. Valid: 14:00 Monday 12/07/2021 to 22:00 Monday 12/07/2021https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/LQ6Ln7sdZX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 12, 2021

It will run from 2 o’clock this afternoon until 10 o’clock tonight.

Met Eireann’s warning of heavy showers, isolated thunderstorms and localised flooding.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related