Wexford now has the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The 14 day incidence rate here now stands at 26.7.

Its followed by Mayo and Kilkenny while neighbours Waterford have the second highest in the country with a 14 day incidence rate of 204.

The 14-day incidence of #COVID19 is now 101/100,000. The Delta variant is more transmissible but the basic measures are still effective against it; use a mask when appropriate, isolate & get a test if any concerns, manage your contacts & get vaccinated when it is offered to you. pic.twitter.com/dVlcwXGuXQ — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) July 1, 2021

Buncrana in Donegal has a Covid-19 incidence rate of six times the national average.

Dungarvan in Waterford has the second highest in the country.

The country’s 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 is 101 cases per 100,000 people.

Co Donegal’s is the highest at 250, followed by 204 in Waterford and 178 in Limerick.

The Department of Health has also published the highest incidence rates, by local electoral area.

Buncrana in Co Donegal has a rate of 608 -with Dungarvan in Waterford the next highest, at 600.

Carndonagh, also in Co Donegal, is the third worst, at 489.

Areas of Limerick and Dublin also have high incidence rates.

On an international basis, Ireland has the fourth highest rate in the European Union, behind Cyprus, Portugal and Spain.

The news comes as 5,000 covid-19 related deaths have now been recorded in the Republic.

448 new cases of covid-19 were also reported last night,

The Chief Medical Officer says there’s no stopping a Delta wave of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The proportion of the strain in new cases is estimated to be as high as 70 percent.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is predicting significant transmission of the virus in the coming months with a possible peak of hospital admissions due to the variant in September.

