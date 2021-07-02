Wexford pharmacy call for calm as vaccines to be given to younger people

A Wexford pharmacy is urging patience among young people in the county who are looking to register for their Covid vaccine.

It was announced today that 18 to 34 year olds can opt for the Johnson and Johnson jab from Monday.

The HSE say 53,000 of the single shot vaccines are available at pharmacies nationally and calls have been flying in all afternoon.

Leonie Grant of Grant’s Pharmacy in Enniscorthy, Wexford and Gorey says they’ll keep people up to date on how supplies are running over social media.

“We are fully allocated for the next two weeks.

“I know that other pharmacies are experiencing the exact same thing. Waiting lists are even full now.

“There’s great excitement but people might have to be patient and just wait until we get further supplies from the HSE in the shops.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related