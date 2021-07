Health officials have confirmed 1,377 new cases of Covid-19 here.

It’s the highest figure recorded in over five months.

County Wexford has the 5th lowest Covid rate in the country with a 7 day incidence rate of 44.1 per 100,000.

There were 66 cases confirmed in the county over the 7 days leading up to Wednesday.

There are 78 people currently in hospital with the virus, that’s a decrease of one on yesterday.

Meanwhile the number of patients in ICU is also down one to 22.

