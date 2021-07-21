Wexford records lowest Covid rate as 1,378 cases reported nationwide

A further 1,378 Covid 19 cases have been reported in Ireland this evening.

The latest figures show that Wexford has the lowest 7 day incidence rate in the country at 51.4 cases per 100,000.

The average 7 day rate for the country as a whole stands at 161.4.

77 cases were confirmed in Wexford in the week leading up to midnight on Monday 19th July.

As of 8am today, 96 Covid 19 patients were in hospitals with the virus around the country, that’s an increase of 7 on yesterday’s numbers.

Meanwhile 1 further person has been brought to ICU due to coronavirus with 22 people in intensive care nationwide.

Yesterday there were 2 people with Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital.

